The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday following a rally in global markets. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 227.50 points or 1.54 percent higher at 15,033.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,560

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,020, target at Rs 3,110

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,300, target at Rs 6,550

- Sell McDowell with a stop loss of Rs 552, target at Rs 538

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,879, target at Rs 1,955

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 626, target at Rs 671

- Buy Britannia with a stop loss of Rs 3,380, target at Rs 3,475

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 151

