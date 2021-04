Indian indices were likely to open in the red on Thursday tracking mixed cues from Asian peers. Asian markets were mixed after global equities dipped and U.S. investors considered which stock market sectors would most benefit from strengthening growth. The SGX Nifty was also down 60 points around 14,450 indicating a negative start for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Friday:

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 39, target at Rs 32

- Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 295, target at Rs 325

Manas Jaiswal - manasjaiswal.com

- Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 301, target at Rs 285

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 210, target at Rs 190

