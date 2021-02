The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy outcome amid positive global cues. The central bank is expected to keep the key policy rates unchanged. The SGX Nifty was trading 35.00 points or 0.23 percent higher at 14,930.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 88

- Buy BHEL with a stop loss of Rs 41, target at Rs 45

- Buy IDFC First with a stop loss of Rs 48, target at Rs 53

- Buy IndiGo with a stop loss of Rs 1,650, target at Rs 1,730

Rajat Bose - rajatkbose.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss at Rs 347, targets at Rs 367 and 375

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 157, targets at Rs 167 and 171

- Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 295, target at Rs 317

