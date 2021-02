The Indian market is likely to open sharply lower on Friday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 198.50 points or 1.31 percent lower at 14,899.00, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 876, target at Rs 835

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 146, target at Rs 165

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 103.5, target at Rs 112

- Sell Marico with a stop loss of Rs 415, target at Rs 393

Yogesh Mehta - Yield Maximisers

- Buy RIL Futures with a stop loss of Rs 2,095, target at Rs 2,200

- Buy Tata steel Futures with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 795

