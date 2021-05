Benchmark Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty, started 0.5 percent higher on Tuesday led by buying in midcaps, which rose nearly a percent, and bank shares. The sentiment improved as coronavirus cases showed a downtrend.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Tyre with a stop of Rs 216, target at Rs 233

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop of Rs 543, target at Rs 570

- Buy Marico at/around Rs 440, with a stop below Rs 429, target at Rs 468

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 585, target Rs 615

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 64.50, target Rs 70

- Buy TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 595, target Rs 640

