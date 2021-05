The Indian market is likely to open lower Monday on worries over rising coronavirus cases in the country and strict lockdowns imposed in many states.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,174, target at Rs 1,115

- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 386, target at Rs 364

- Buy Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 129.5, target at Rs 140

- Buy Concor around 582- 580 with a stop loss of Rs 570, target at Rs 609

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 240, target at Rs 270

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 104, target at Rs 115

- Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,850, target at Rs 2,650

