The Indian market is likely to open lower Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 172.00 points or 1.15 percent lower at the 14,759.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:55 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Gujarat Gas with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 514

- Buy Dr Lal PathLabs with a stop loss below Rs 2,895, target at Rs 3,000

- Buy National Aluminium around Rs 64, target at Rs 68

- Buy Pfizer with a stop loss of Rs 5,220, target at Rs 5,500

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

- Buy Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 360, target at Rs 400

- Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 6,300, target at Rs 6,650

- Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,800, target at Rs 4,050

Catch all live market updates here