The Indian market is likely to open higher Thursday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a strong start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 109.00 points or 0.73 percent higher at the 14,954.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a stop loss of Rs 576, target at Rs 600

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,464, target at Rs 1,515

- Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 2,099, target at Rs 2,195

- Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 357, target at Rs 378

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

- Buy Sun Pharmaceutical with a stop loss of Rs 680, target at Rs 630

- Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,970, target at Rs 2060

- Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,440, target at Rs 1,530

- Buy United Spirits with a stop loss of Rs 525, target at Rs 570

