The Indian market is likely to open flat Tuesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 688, target at Rs 725

- Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 5,000, target at Rs 5,200

- Sell HCL Technologies with a stop loss of Rs 940, target at Rs 908

- Buy ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,525

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 230, target at Rs 250

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,125, target at Rs 3,300

