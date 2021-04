Indian Indices are likely to open lower on Friday following losses in global peers and worries over a continuous spike in coronavirus cases in the county. The SGX Nifty was also trading nearly 78.00 points or 0.54 percent lower around 14,324.00, indicating a weak start for the Sensex and Nifty50. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,635, target at Rs 3,750

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,191, target at Rs 1,130

- Sell L&T Tech with a stop loss of Rs 2,590, target at Rs 2,450

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,501, target at Rs 1,440

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Cadila Health with a stop loss of Rs 535, target at Rs 575

- Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 91, target at Rs 100

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 890, target at Rs 960

