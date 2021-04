Indian indices is likely to open flat on Tuesday following a mixed trend in global peers. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty was trading 17.00 points or 0.12 percent lower at 14,372.00. Stocks including ACC and ICICI Prudential will be in focus after they reported their March quarter earnings. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 953, target at Rs 995

- Sell DLF with a stop loss of Rs 241, target at Rs 225

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,850, target at Rs 1,930

- Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 220, target at Rs 205

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,150, target at Rs 4,930

- Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 960, target at Rs 1,050

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,060

- Sell HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,460, target at Rs 2,375

Catch all live market updates here