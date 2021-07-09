Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

The Indian market is likely to open on a weak note on Friday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 70 points or 0.45 percent lower at 15,639, indicating a gap-down start for the broader index in India. Stocks including TCS, Tata Steel in focus. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 600

—Sell City Union Bank with a stop loss of 166, target at Rs 55

—Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 645

—Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 962, target at Rs 930

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,880, target at Rs 3,050

—Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 115

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.