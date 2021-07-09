Home

    Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    The Indian market is likely to open on a weak note on Friday following losses in global peers. The SGX Nifty was trading 70 points or 0.45 percent lower at 15,639, indicating a gap-down start for the broader index in India. Stocks including TCS, Tata Steel in focus. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy IGL with a stop loss of Rs 568, target at Rs 600
    —Sell City Union Bank with a stop loss of 166, target at Rs 55
    —Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 675, target at Rs 645
    —Sell Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 962, target at Rs 930
    Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities
    —Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,880, target at Rs 3,050
    —Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 115
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Finserv12,566.90 233.00 1.89
    Tata Steel1,205.70 15.95 1.34
    JSW Steel676.20 7.95 1.19
    Divis Labs4,563.00 52.50 1.16
    ONGC118.05 1.00 0.85
