Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on the back of strong US stocks as US jobless claims fell. The SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,500, target at Rs 5,750

—Buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of 1,850, target at Rs 1,950

—Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 655

—Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 699

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 830

—Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 960

—Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,010

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.