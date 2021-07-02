Home

    Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers on the back of strong US stocks as US jobless claims fell. The SGX Nifty also indicated a positive opening for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,500, target at Rs 5,750
    —Buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of 1,850, target at Rs 1,950
    —Sell JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 686, target at Rs 655
    —Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 678, target at Rs 699
    Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities
    —Buy M&M with a stop loss of Rs 770, target at Rs 830
    —Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,000, target at Rs 960
    —Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 970, target at Rs 1,010
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
