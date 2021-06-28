Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy sell in trade today.

    The Indian market may open on a flat note on Monday following mixed cues from Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 638, target at Rs 670
    —Buy L&T with a stop loss of 1,508, target at Rs 1,555
    —Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 71.9, target at Rs 77
    —Buy Navin FL with a stop loss of Rs 3,605, target at Rs 3,705
    Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities
    —Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,130
    —Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 137
    —Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,070
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    BofA Securities upgrades BoB to ‘buy’, here’s why

    Next Article

    Rupee falls 6 paise to 74.26 against US dollar in early trade

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    HDFC Life705.10 -20.85
    Titan Company1,721.50 -32.35
    TCS3,344.85 -35.95
    HCL Tech988.50 -7.15
    Britannia3,645.20 -24.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Titan Company1,722.00 -33.45
    TCS3,344.05 -36.65
    HCL Tech987.95 -7.55
    SBI426.30 -2.45
    Bajaj Finserv12,425.85 -62.90
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Divis Labs4,336.90 88.15
    Adani Ports725.50 13.30
    ONGC123.10 2.20
    Tata Steel1,181.40 16.15
    Dr Reddys Labs5,378.00 68.70
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,181.10 16.10
    Dr Reddys Labs5,377.70 66.35
    NTPC117.10 1.05
    Sun Pharma677.25 5.05
    Power Grid Corp232.05 1.20

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20750.00750.01
    Euro-Rupee88.5000-0.0620-0.07
    Pound-Rupee103.13400.19700.19
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67070.00120.18
    View More