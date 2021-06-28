Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

The Indian market may open on a flat note on Monday following mixed cues from Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Monday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 638, target at Rs 670

—Buy L&T with a stop loss of 1,508, target at Rs 1,555

—Buy NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 71.9, target at Rs 77

—Buy Navin FL with a stop loss of Rs 3,605, target at Rs 3,705

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 1,070, target at Rs 1,130

—Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 137

—Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 980, target at Rs 1,070

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.