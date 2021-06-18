Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday amid mixed trends in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 71.00 points or 0.45 percent higher at the 15,763.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 355

—Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of 125, target at Rs 116

—Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 976, target at Rs 1,005

—Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,384, target at Rs 1,435

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,700

—Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,280

—Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,000, target at Rs 4,150

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.