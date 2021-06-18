Home

    Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

    Today's stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan
    The Indian market is likely to open higher on Friday amid mixed trends in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 71.00 points or 0.45 percent higher at the 15,763.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 am. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.
    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:
    Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Ambuja Cement with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 355
    —Sell Ashok Leyland with a stop loss of 125, target at Rs 116
    —Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 976, target at Rs 1,005
    —Buy UBL with a stop loss of Rs 1,384, target at Rs 1,435
    Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities
    —Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss of Rs 2,500, target at Rs 2,700
    —Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2,170, target at Rs 2,280
    —Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,000, target at Rs 4,150
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    (Edited by : Pranati Deva)
