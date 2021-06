Indian indices are likely to open marginally higher on Friday, tracking gains in Asian peers after the US' S&P500 ended at a record high. The SGX Nifty was also trading over 22 points higher around 15,800, indicating a start with minor gains for the Indian benchmarks. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 2,109, target at Rs 2,180

—Buy L&T Info with a stop loss of 4,000, target at Rs 4,140

—Buy SAIL with a stop loss of Rs 125, target at Rs 135

—Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 960, target at Rs 1,000

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

—Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,250, target at Rs 5,450

—Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 455

