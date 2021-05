Indian indices are likely to open higher after a 2-day losing streak on Friday following gains in global peers. Asian peers rose after Wall Street gained in overnight trade led by tech shares. Early trends on the SGX Nifty suggest Dalal Street might see a gap-up opening today with SGX Nifty trading nearly 120 points or 0.8 percent higher around 15,060. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Chola Fin with a stop loss of Rs 562, target at Rs 587

- Buy Cipla with a stop loss of Rs 912, target at Rs 950

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,010, target at Rs 1,055

- Sell Gujarat Gas with a stop loss of Rs 518, target at Rs 492

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,250, target at Rs 1,370

- Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 2,940, target at Rs 3,100

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 610, target at Rs 635

Catch all live market updates here