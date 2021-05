Indian indices are likely to open higher on Friday tracking gains in global peers as they headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was trading 47.50 points or 0.32 percent higher at the 14,844.50 indicating a positive start for the broader index in India. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,910, target at Rs 4,000

- Buy Tata Motors with a stop loss of Rs 295, target at Rs 312

- Buy BSE with a stop loss of Rs 659, target at Rs 730

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 409

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 665, target at Rs 710

- Buy Cadila with a stop loss of Rs 590, target at Rs 630

- Buy Vedanta with a stop loss of Rs 260, target at Rs 295

- Buy JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 715, target at Rs 750

Catch all live market updates here