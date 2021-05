The Indian market is likely to open on a cautious note Wednesday as rising coronavirus cases continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the SGX Nifty was also trading 24.5 points or 0.17 percent lower at 14,508.00, indicating a negative start for the indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 655

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 107, target at Rs 115

- Buy GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 140, target at Rs 150

- Sell Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 726, target at Rs 680

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy Cummins with a stop loss of Rs 830, target at Rs 875

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 107, target at Rs 115

- Sell ITC with a stop loss of Rs 202, target at Rs 193

