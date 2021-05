Indian indices are likely to open in the red on Friday tracking weak cues in global peers and worries concerning the relentless second wave of COVID-19. The SGX Nifty was also trading 20 points lower around 14,670, indicating a negative start for the Indian indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 113, target at Rs 121

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,945, target at Rs 1,070

- Sell Chola Fin with a stop loss of Rs 530, target at Rs 500

- Sell Grasim with a stop loss of Rs 1,426, target at Rs 1,380

Shrikant Chouhan - Kotak Securities

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 355, target at Rs 395

- Buy Maruti with a stop loss of Rs 6,750, target at Rs 7,000

- Buy Hindalco with a stop loss of Rs 390, target at Rs 430

