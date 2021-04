The Indian market is likely to open higher Wednesday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a mildly positive start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 19.5 points or 0.13 percent higher at the 14,679.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 am.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Wednesday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 687, target at Rs 730

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,740, target at Rs 3,900

- Buy Divi's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,869, target at Rs 4,000

- Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 481, target at Rs 505

Rahul Mohindar of viratechindia.com

- Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 725, target at Rs 790

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,330, target at Rs 2,420

- Buy Power Grid Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 225

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 347, target at Rs 365

