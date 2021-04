Indian indices are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday on worries over the second wave of COVID-19 in the country and the tightening of restrictions in various states. The SGX Nifty was also trading over 130 points lower around 14,153, indicating a weak opening for the indices. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 1,074, target at Rs 1,120

- Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 721, target at Rs 680

- Buy Dr Reddy's with a stop loss of Rs 5,050, target at Rs 5,400

- Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 205.5, target at Rs 194

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 106, target at Rs 96

- Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,420, target at Rs 1,340

- Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 2,750, target at Rs 3,070

- Buy Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 620, target at Rs 680

Catch all live market updates here