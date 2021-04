Indian indices are likely to open flat on Friday as the trend on SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading 15.00 points or 0.10 percent lower at the 14,604.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 am. Positive global cues may support the market, but worries over the economic fallout due to sustained rise in COVID-19 infection cases in the country may reduce risk appetite. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Page Industries with a stop loss of Rs 29,300, target at Rs 30,750

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 898, target at Rs 930

- Sell AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,093, target at Rs 1,030

- Buy Avenue Supermart with a stop loss of Rs 2,930, target at Rs 3,020

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,430, target at Rs 2,530

- Buy JSW Energy with a stop loss of Rs 90, target at Rs 105

- Buy Divi's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 3,560, target at Rs 3,940

- Buy Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 9,600, target at Rs 10,000

