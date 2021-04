The Indian market is likely to open flat on Friday amid a mixed trade in Asian peers, which were choppy even after technology stocks lifted the S&P 500 to a new record. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,970, target at Rs 3,100

- Sell Indiabulls Housing with a stop loss of Rs 195.5, target at Rs 181

- Buy Nestle with a stop loss of Rs 17,500, target at Rs 18,200

- Buy Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,563, target at Rs 1,645

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Buy Apollo Hospital with a stop loss of Rs 3,040, target at Rs 3,210

- Buy Chola Finance with a stop loss of Rs 545, target at Rs 600

- Buy Reliance with a stop loss of Rs 1,90, target at Rs 2,080

