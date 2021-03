Indian indices are likely to open lower for the second straight session on Friday following losses in global peers amid rising bond yields. Asian indices also trade with deep cuts following a negative close on Wall Street overnight. SGX Nifty was also trading around 14,820, down over 250 points indicating a gap-down opening for the Indian market today. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 3,066, target at Rs 2,970

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 485, target at Rs 510

- Sell JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 342, target at Rs 321

- Buy Shee Cement with a stop loss of Rs 27,980, target at Rs 29,400

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Sell SBI with a stop loss of Rs 400, target at Rs 375

- Sell HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,610, target at Rs 2,490

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 2,135, target at Rs 2,260

Catch all live market updates here