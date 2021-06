Indian indices are likely to see a muted opening on Friday after a record closing in the previous session as investors await the RBI policy decision. It is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy and maintains an accommodative stance amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave and rising inflation. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,194, target at Rs 1,255

- Buy ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 118.5, target at Rs 130

- Sell Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of Rs 1,760, target at Rs 1,700

- Buy Zee with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 229

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 109, target at Rs 116

- Buy RIL with a stop loss of Rs 2,180, target at Rs 2,260

- Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 494

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,370, target at Rs 1,430

