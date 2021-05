The Indian market is likely to open higher on Thursday amid positive global cues. The sentiment may also be bullish after the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in a surprise media briefing yesterday, announced a slew of measures to tackle the pandemic. CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Thursday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Aurobindo Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 997, target at Rs 1,065

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 705, target at Rs 740

- Buy BEL with a stop loss of Rs 135, target at Rs 145

- Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 594, target at Rs 622

Rahul Mohindar - viratechindia.com

- Sell Titan with a stop loss of Rs 1,490, target at Rs 1,360

- Sell RIL with a stop loss of Rs 1,975, target at Rs 1,850

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 705, target at Rs 737

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 955, target at Rs 1,010

Catch all live market updates here