Indian indices are likely to open on a positive note tracking gains in Asian peers. The SGX Nifty was also trading around 24 points or 0.2 percent higher at record high levels of 15,469. For Friday, CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 465, target at Rs 490

- Buy MGL with a stop loss of Rs 1,199, target at Rs 1,265

- Buy MRF with a stop loss of Rs 81,500, target at Rs 86,000

- Buy Piramal Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 1,740, target at Rs 1,950

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 673, target at Rs 700

- Buy Havells with a stop loss of Rs 1,007, target at Rs 1,045

