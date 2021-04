Indian indices are likely to open lower on Friday following losses in global markets as a spike in bond yields spooked investor sentiment. The US 10-year Treasury note yield rose to its highest in 14 months on Thursday as investors expect higher inflation as the economic recovery in that country gathers steam. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bonds hit 1.71 percent, its highest in almost 14 months. CNBC-TV18’s in-house market expert has laid down a list of stocks for the investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by the market expert for Friday:

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss of Rs 2,872, target at Rs 2,790

- Sell Amara Raja with a stop loss of Rs 876, target at Rs 835

- Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 212, target at Rs 228

- Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 5,350, target at Rs 5,125

