Market Titan's recovery appears bleak this year, say brokerages post Q1FY21 update Updated : July 08, 2020 02:54 PM IST Despite reopening 83 percent of its stores across all businesses, global brokerages remain bearish on the stock post its Q1FY21 quarterly update. CLSA said it remained bearish on the stock post it's Q1FY21 update. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley maintained 'underweight' call on the stock, keeping the target price at Rs 770 per share.