Buying Titan shares in 2018 would have tripled your investment

Titan's shares have delivered positive annual returns to shareholders every single year since 2017.

Shares of Titan hit an all-time high on Tuesday, hitting an intraday high of Rs 2,841, before cooling off. The stock has gained 10 percent so far this year and 7 percent over the last month.

However, over a five-year period, the share price has tripled, resulting in multibagger returns for those who had held the stock since then.

With this, Titan's market capitalisation has crossed the 2.5 lakh crore rupees mark, making it the 20th largest company in India and the second largest enterprise of the Tata Group.

The company reported a 49.5 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the March quarter over the year-ago period, which was in-line with the CNBCTV18 poll of Rs 737 crore for the quarter.

80 percent of all analysts who track Titan have a buy recommendation on the stock, with price targets going up to as much as 3,500 rupees a share, which is still a potential upside of 25 percent from current levels.

Brokerages like Goldman Sachs continue to bet on the stock, saying that Titan's international business will scale rapidly in FY24. The management too is optimistic on future growth as new and legacy business continue to do well.

Titan Company’s focused strategies are around the high-value studded segment and that premiumisation and the story in India is giving good traction to the studded market, its Chief Financial Officer Ashok Sonthalia had told CNBC-TV18 this month.

Among prominent shareholders of Titan include veteran investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala who holds a 5.3 percent stake, currently valued at over 13,000 crore rupees.

