Buying Titan shares in 2018 would have tripled your investment

Titan's shares have delivered positive annual returns to shareholders every single year since 2017.

Shares of Titan hit an all-time high on Tuesday, hitting an intraday high of Rs 2,841, before cooling off. The stock has gained 10 percent so far this year and 7 percent over the last month.

However, over a five-year period, the share price has tripled, resulting in multibagger returns for those who had held the stock since then.

With this, Titan's market capitalisation has crossed the 2.5 lakh crore rupees mark, making it the 20th largest company in India and the second largest enterprise of the Tata Group.