Shares of jewellery maker Titan Company rallied over 6 percent reacting to the Budget 2021-2022 proposal to cut import duty on import of gold and silver from 12.5 percent currently.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that since the duty on gold and silver was raised from 10 percent in July 2019, prices of precious metals have risen sharply.

“To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalizing custom duty on gold and silver,” said Sitharaman.

While the cut on duties is at 7.5 percent for gold and silver from earlier 12.5 percent, there is additional Agriculture Infrastructure and Development cess at the rate of 2.5 percent added to this.

Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5 percent. After 3 percent GST, it works out to 15.5 percent in levies.

The cut in duty would help boost the gold trade and also boost demand.

The gems and jewelry sector had sought a duty cut to 4 percent. The jewelry sector contributes 29 percent to global jewelry consumption and with the higher cost of making has been under pressure.

The announcement led a sharp fall in gold prices. Titan benefits from low gold and silver prices, a key raw material for the company.

At 3:15 pm, the shares of Titan Company were trading 5.42 percent higher at Rs 1,497.80 apiece on the BSE.