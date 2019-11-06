#YesBank#TelecomWar
Titan shares plunge over 9.5% on weak Q2, growth guidance

Updated : November 06, 2019 09:34 AM IST

Titan Company ltd shares quoted at Rs 1187, down by 7.54 percent on BSE at 9.29 am.
Global brokerage Credit Suisse has maintained neutral call at a target price of Rs 1,110 per share. 
CLSA has a sell target at Rs 1,025 per share.
