Market
Titan shares plunge 6% on low YoY revenue, HSBC downgrade
Updated : October 09, 2019 10:42 AM IST
The company said that though its retail sales grew by 7 percent in the second quarter, the revenues declined 2 percent YoY in Q2 "substantially due to adverse impact of the hedges matured during the quarter”.
HSBC Research slashed its target price on the company to Rs 1,410 from Rs 1,450 per share while maintaining a 'buy' call.
Bhaskar Bhat has retired as the managing director of the firm and C.K. Venkataraman, who has been the CEO of Jewellery business since 2005, will take over the MD's position.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more