#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Titan shares plunge 6% on low YoY revenue, HSBC downgrade

Updated : October 09, 2019 10:42 AM IST

The company said that though its retail sales grew by 7 percent in the second quarter, the revenues declined 2 percent YoY in Q2 "substantially due to adverse impact of the hedges matured during the quarter”.
HSBC Research slashed its target price on the company to Rs 1,410 from Rs 1,450 per share while maintaining a 'buy' call.
Bhaskar Bhat has retired as the managing director of the firm and C.K. Venkataraman, who has been the CEO of Jewellery business since 2005, will take over the MD's position.
Titan shares plunge 6% on low YoY revenue, HSBC downgrade
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Over 1600% returns! This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 17 lakh in just 5 years

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Top ELSS mutual fund schemes in terms of 1-year performance

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Sensex up 8% from Dussehra 2018; more than 30 stocks rose 50-140% in 1 year

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV