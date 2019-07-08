Titan shares gained 37% in 2019. Yet, Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock
Updated : July 08, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has downgraded the firm to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' with a target at Rs 1,300 per share.
Morgan Stanley sees less room for any more positive surprises from Titan in the coming quarters.
Morgan Stanley, now, recommends investors to shift to companies with high operating leverage.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more