Titan shares gained 37% in 2019. Yet, Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock

Titan Co has been a long-time favourite for most brokerages, with the stock rising over 52 percent in the last one year and 37 percent so far in 2019. As compared, NSE's benchmark Nifty has gained 10 percent in the last one year and 9 percent in 2019. Despite the stellar rally, global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has downgraded the firm to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight' with a target at Rs 1,300 per share.

According to the brokerage, the downgrade is not on the basis of earnings. However, Morgan Stanley sees less room for any more positive surprises in the coming quarters.

The stock's 12-month forward price to earnings ratio at 53 times is at peak level in the last decade and at a 25 percent premium to its five-year average. After the stock's run-up, re-rating is complete, said the brokerage, adding that balanced risk-reward prompts us to take a breather and await a better entry point.

"Titan remains one of our favorite long-term plays on urban discretionary consumption growth in India. However, following the strong trailing performance, we are now reluctant to push multiples beyond current levels. We see balanced risk-reward at the current stock price," the brokerage explained.

Morgan Stanley, now, recommends investors to shift to companies with high operating leverage. It prefers Jubilant Foodworks over Titan in the current scenario.

The brokerage considers three scenarios for Titan - Bull, Base, and Bear case.

In the bull case, Titan continues to gain market share in jewellery, growth trajectory remains strong, and margins expand with mix improvement. Eyewear business becomes successful and further positive policy action improves business dynamic. The target price for this scenario is Rs 1,800 per share.

In the base case, they expect policy measures that discourage cash transactions to eventually benefit the large organized jewellery players and Titan continues to gain share in the organized jewellery market in India. The price target for this case is Rs 1,054 per share.

Meanwhile, in the bear case, the government continues to introduce further policy measures that constrain gold demand. Titan’s business positioning deteriorates versus unorganized players – constraining earnings growth and return ratios, the brokerage said. Discretionary spending slows, and market share is lost to the unorganized segment in the jewellery business. The target price for this scenario falls to Rs 750 per share.

Morgan Stanley attaches a 35 percent weightage to bull case, 60 percent to the base case, and a mere 5 percent to the bear scenario.

"In the current volatile macro environment, we expect investors to pay a premium for growth visibility. To factor this in, and the expected market share gains from the unorganized jewellery segment following the currency replacement program and implementation of GST, we assign a 35 percent weighting to our bull case. We see a low probability of any further adverse government intervention or market share loss for the business," they added.

Going ahead, the brokerage forecasts F20 revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 20 percent, 25 percent, and 20 percent, respectively. Overall, operating margin is expected to expand 50 bps, driven by 30 bps expansion in the jewellery business and 100 bps expansion in the watch segment. Against the backdrop of relatively sluggish overall consumption growth in India, Morgan Stanley sees a low probability that earnings can meaningfully exceed their estimates.