Shares of Titan Company fell close to 3 percent on Thursday reacting to the company's business update. At 9:45 am, shares of the company were down 2.34 percent at Rs 2481.70 on BSE.

The company has finished the quarter on a satisfactory note despite Q4 FY22 getting disrupted twice - first due to the partial lockdowns caused by the Omicron wave in January and again during the month of March in which consumer sentiments got affected adversely due to the sharp increase and volatility in gold prices and uncertainty due to a fragile geopolitical situation, the jewellery maker said in an exchange filing.

The underlying demand continued to be strong across all of its businesses with most segments posting a Year-on-Year (YoY) growth over a very strong Q4 FY21 base.

“The network expansion and campaigns have continued to progress well in anticipation of an upbeat Q1 FY23 which is expected to be normal after a gap of two years of lockdowns in the same period,” Titan said.

The company's jewellery business suffered as it bore the brunt of coronavirus but watches and wearables saw a good growth momentum amidst a challenging external environment with sales increasing across all offline channels on the back of the Titan brand. Meanwhile, the eyecare division's growth was led by frames and sunglasses.

Here is what brokerage firms say:

Morgan Stanley

The brokerage firm has an ‘overweight’ call on shares of Titan with a target price of Rs 2,700. Titan continues to progress well in anticipation of an upbeat Q1, the brokerage firm said. It noted that the management sounded optimistic about the network expansion and campaigns.

CLSA

With an ‘underperform’ call and a target price of Rs 2,540, CLSA said that a better mix will support earnings even if the topline delivery is weak. The brokerage firm expects EBITDA margin of 13.2 percent leading to an earnings growth of 15 percent YoY.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The brokerage firm has cut EPS estimates by 2.1 percent for FY22, 2.7 percent for FY23 and 6.0 percent for FY24 following slower-than-expected demand trends across jewellery, watches and eyewear. CLSA has retained its ‘buy’ rating on shares of Titan and said that although the structural story remains intact, it expects back-ended returns given rich valuations.

Kotak Institutional Equities

The brokerage has an 'add' rating on the stock with a fair value of Rs 2,525. According to the domestic brokerage firm, Q4 is a blip in a promising story. The brokerage firm said that Q4 indicates flat jewellery sales against its expectation of 15-16 percent growth.