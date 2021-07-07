Titan share price falls 2%; registers 117% revenue growth in Q1FY22

Titan Company's share price fell two percent in the early trade on Wednesday after India’s largest branded jewellery maker announced the Q1FY22 business update.

The company’s jewellery division grew by about 107 percent (excluding bullion sales) compared to the previous year, owing to zero sales in April last year.

According to a company release, revenue increased by over 117 percent (excluding bullion sales) in Q1FY22, with revenue contributions of approximately 50 percent, 10 percent, and 40 percent coming in April, May, and June, respectively.

Most of the sales of May month was lost in both the years. Despite the lower number of store operational days in June ’21 (since Tamil Nadu and Karnataka markets were under lockdown for almost all of June’21), sale for June’21 is marginally ahead of the sale in June’20.

The watches and wearables division grew by around 280 percent in Q1FY21, despite sales being zero in April last year. Furthermore, this year's recovery has been faster than last year's, when footfalls in stores were relatively low due to increased concern of COVID-19.

The division closed two WOT and Fastrack stores and launched three Helios stores in Q1, resulting in a 5K sq. ft. reduction in retail space.

The Eye Wear division grew by 117 percent in Q1'21, owing to a lack of sales in April last year and rapid recovery in walk-ins in May and June this year, compared to last year.

The division accelerated its e-commerce strategy by launching the Titan Eyeplus App. Neo Progressive lenses and computer glasses were also launched exclusively for the E-commerce channel.

During the quarter, the division added six stores on a net basis, with the addition of about 1.5 K sq. feet of retail space.