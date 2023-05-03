Titan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Titan Company Ltd ended at Rs 2,654.35, down by Rs 6.80, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,704 crore during the period under review, up 49.5 percent against Rs 7,276 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 9,095 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 33.5 percent to Rs 1,044 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 782 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 10.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Jewellery

The jewellery business recorded a total income of Rs 7,576 crore, which increased by 24 percent compared to Q4FY22. The Indian business grew by 21 percent in the same period. The buyer growth clocked an encouraging 15 percent and average ticket sizes moved up by 8 percent compared to Q4FY22.

Watches & Wearables

The watches & wearables business recorded a total income of Rs 871 crore, up by 40 percent compared to Q4FY22 backed by strong growth in the analog watches segment and a multi-fold increase in wearables.

Business hit significant milestones of Rs 5,000+ crore of annual Uniform Consumer Price (UCP) retail sales and total sales of 1 million+ smartwatches. During the quarter, Titan moved into the Top 5 Smartwatch companies by market share in India.

EyeCare

The segment reported a total income of Rs 165 crore, which was up by 23 percent compared to Q4FY22. The business achieved a landmark milestone of Rs 1,000 crore in annual UCP retail sales value for the first time. EBIT came in at Rs 2 crore after making a one-time payment of Rs 8 crore to its franchisee partners to recognize their extra-ordinary efforts.

CK Venkataraman, managing director, said the jewellery, watches & wearables, and EyeCare achieved landmark milestones of Rs 30,000 crore, Rs 5,000 crore, and Rs 1,000 crore of annual consumer retail sales respectively for the first time in their retail journeys.

The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.