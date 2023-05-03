English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTitan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend

Titan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend

Titan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 3, 2023 4:58:39 PM IST (Updated)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Titan Company Ltd ended at Rs 2,654.35, down by Rs 6.80, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,704 crore during the period under review, up 49.5 percent against Rs 7,276 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 9,095 crore for the quarter under review.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X