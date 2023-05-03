Titan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Titan Company Ltd ended at Rs 2,654.35, down by Rs 6.80, or 0.26 percent on the BSE.

Tata Group firm Titan Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a 49.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit at Rs 734 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 491 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 737 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 9,704 crore during the period under review, up 49.5 percent against Rs 7,276 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 9,095 crore for the quarter under review.