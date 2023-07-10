Morgan Stanley downgrades Titan to equal weight, here's why

Morgan Stanley lowered the stock's rating from overweight to equal weight, setting a target price of Rs 3,207. The Titan on a 12-month forward PE is trading at 69 times which is a premium of 39 percent to its 10-year average.

Morgan Stanley pointed out that the company's performance in the July to September quarter is likely to be affected by the inauspicious Adhik Maas period, a month in the lunar calendar considered unfavourable for significant investments.

Furthermore, the October to December quarter (Q3) is expected to be impacted by the Pitrupaksha or Shradh period, occurring between September 29 and October 14. The company's Q3 performance is likely to be affected by fewer wedding dates and a delayed Diwali.