Titan, Maruti Suzuki, CONCOR and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 25

Anupam Rasayan |

Shares of the company ended 0.60 percent higher. This was after Jefferies initiated a ‘buy’ rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Titan Company | Shares of Titan ended 3.35 percent lower with JPMorgan remaining 'neutral' on the jewellery maker's stock. The risk-reward in Titan's stock is unattractive in the short term, the brokerage said in the brokerage report. Shares of Titan ended 3.35 percent lower with JPMorgan remaining 'neutral' on the jewellery maker's stock. The risk-reward in Titan's stock is unattractive in the short term, the brokerage said in the brokerage report.

UPL | Shares of the company closed 0.83 percent lower after rising 2 percent. CLSA has retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on UPL shares with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,100. Shares of the company closed 0.83 percent lower after rising 2 percent. CLSA has retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on UPL shares with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,100.

Maruti Suzuki India | CLSA has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki India. The stock closed 1.79 percent lower. CLSA has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki India. The stock closed 1.79 percent lower.

Container Corporation of India | The stock closed 11.24 percent higher. It was the top Nifty500 gainer. The stock closed 11.24 percent higher. It was the top Nifty500 gainer.