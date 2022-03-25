0

Titan, Maruti Suzuki, CONCOR and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Mar 25

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Indian benchmark indices ended on a negative note on Friday. Nifty50 ended 0.41 percent lower at 17,153 while Sensex closed at 57,362.20, down 0.41. Here are key stocks that moved the most in today's session:

anupam rasayan, share price, stock market, jefferies Anupam Rasayan |
Shares of the company ended 0.60 percent higher. This was after Jefferies initiated a ‘buy’ rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Titan Company, share price, stock market, brokerage calls Titan Company | Shares of Titan ended 3.35 percent lower with JPMorgan remaining 'neutral' on the jewellery maker's stock. The risk-reward in Titan's stock is unattractive in the short term, the brokerage said in the brokerage report.
nse nifty50, upl, share price, stock market UPL | Shares of the company closed 0.83 percent lower after rising 2 percent. CLSA has retained its ‘buy’ recommendation on UPL shares with an unchanged target price of Rs 1,100.
Maruti Suzuki India, share price, clsa on maruti, brokerage calls Maruti Suzuki India | CLSA has maintained its 'sell' rating on shares of Maruti Suzuki India. The stock closed 1.79 percent lower.
Container Corporation of India, concor, share price, stock market, nifty500 Container Corporation of India | The stock closed 11.24 percent higher. It was the top Nifty500 gainer.
Indus Towers, share price, stock market, nifty500 Indus Towers | Shares of the company ended 5 percent lower. They were the worst hit on Nifty500.
