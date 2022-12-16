Titan hopes to cash in on the wedding season rush in the coming quarters

The jewellery segment is the major contributor to revenues of Titan. The company recorded an 18 percent growth in revenue at Rs 8,308 crore in Q2FY23.

Tata Group’s fashion and jewellery retail arm Titan Company Ltd. is optimistic about a strong wedding season demand in the second half of this fiscal year.

Titan last month told analysts in a conference call that the company was funding and pitching strongly to meet the demand in the wedding season. According to the CEO of Titan’s jewellery division, Ajoy Chawla, the company sees very good potential in wedding season sales.

Titan was hopeful and optimistic of “a very strong second half” for weddings as has enough collections, campaigns and on-ground events.

The jewellery segment is the major contributor to Titan's revenues. The company recorded an 18 percent growth in revenue at Rs 8,308 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 7,028 crore in the year-ago quarter. The jewellery business also grew by 18 percent to Rs 7,203 crore from Rs 6,106 crore in the same period a year ago.

An estimated $50 billion market had come to a complete standstill in the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, weddings have returned to their full glory with a decline in Covid cases. Around 3.2 million weddings are expected this year versus just 2.5 million in the previous year. The wedding season starts in November and goes on till February across India.

The jewellery sector is hoping the wedding season will bring back its shine as hotel bookings, wedding planners, and food and sweets segments are back in demand with the start of the season.

The jewellery sector is expecting to see a 10-12 percent higher demand as compared to pre-COVID levels. India is the second largest consumer of gold and the World Gold Council says 50 percent of the demand for jewellery comes from weddings.

"We think the organised jewellery industry seems well positioned to gain market share from unorganised players as companies shift focus to low ticket-size customers, region-specific product offerings, an improved digital presence and deepening penetration," BNP Paribas wrote in a note on November 28.

