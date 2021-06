The Titan stock has hit a fresh record high as the company is meeting investors and analysts at conferences.

The unlock theme is playing out as well as some non-essential shops are now allowed to partially reopen in some states like Maharashtra.

Steady or rising gold prices is a big trigger too. All these themes play out in favour of an organised leader like Titan.

At the time of publishing the stock is trading at Rs 1,672 apiece, up 5.4 percent in daily trade.