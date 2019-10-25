Titan hits 52-week high on Dhanteras as jewellery demand surges

Titan's share price hit a 52-week high on Friday as jewellery witnessed an increase in demand with the beginning of festivities with Dhanteras.

Intraday, Titan rose 1.12 percent to Rs 1,389.95 on the NSE. However, the stock pared gains soon, trading higher by just 0.88 percent at Rs 1,386.65 per share on the NSE at 10:11 am.

In the last one year, the stock has delivered a whopping 73.7 percent return despite the economic slowdown and liquidity crunch. This year the stock grew 48 percent to the current market price.

On Thursday, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Titan Holdings International FZCO, Dubai.

On the gold prices front in India, December gold futures traded 0.12 percent lower at Rs 38,306 per gram. On Thursday, gold prices in Delhi rose Rs 75 to Rs 38,945 per 10 gram, reported PTI.

