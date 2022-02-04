Titan Company shares surge post Q3 results; should you buy? Here’s what brokerages suggest

The shares of Titan Company jumped on Friday, a day after the firm reported a stellar standalone net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 quarter.

The watch and jewellery maker's net profit more than doubled to Rs 987 during the quarter, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. Titan's quarterly revenue increased 30.6 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 9,515 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Titan Company stock started the session on a positive note and rose 1.75 percent in intraday trade to Rs 2519. At 12:45 pm, the shares were trading 0.19 percent higher at Rs 2480.25 on BSE and were up 0.15 percent up at Rs 2,478.65 on NSE.

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has an overweight rating on the stock. The earnings for the third quarter beat the brokerage’s estimates by 16 percent, it said, adding that the management sounded optimistic on near and medium-term business outlook

Morgan Stanley has raised the target price of the Titan Company stock to Rs 2,720 from Rs 2,501 per share. This means the brokerage firm sees a 10 percent upside in the stock, which was quoted at Rs 2,476.20 on BSE, at the time of writing.

Brokerage firm CLSA, however, has maintained its ‘underperform’ call and has cut the target price to Rs 2,540 from Rs 2,670 per share. Though the company reported a better-than-expected operating performance, CLSA believes Q3 jewellery margin is not sustainable and the company is guided for a 12-13 percent margin.

Valuation is largely capturing the execution on topline and margin, the brokerage said and upgraded FY22 earnings by 11 percent to factor better Q3 delivery.

Jefferies, on the other hand, maintained its ‘hold’ rating and raised the target price to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,300 percent as momentum continues to be on the company’s side.

According to the brokerage, the regionalisation strategy of winning in the focus market helped clock 30 percent new buyer growth. It has upgraded EPS estimates for Titan Company by 7-10 percent.