Titan, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened higher on Tuesday.
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,495
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,255 with a stop loss at Rs 2,180
Sell Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) for a target at Rs 902 with a stop loss at Rs 935
Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for a target of Rs 68-67.50 with a stop loss at Rs 73.50.
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 780
Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725
Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 70
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,400