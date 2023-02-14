homemarket Newsstocks NewsTitan, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
market | Feb 14, 2023 9:32 AM IST

Titan, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh  |  Feb 14, 2023 9:37 AM IST (Updated)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened higher on Tuesday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Future of Risks: How to optimally use technology for effective risk mitigation

Feb 14, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Sushma Swaraj's 71st birth anniversary: A look at her achievements

Feb 14, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

This $14 billion heavy-weight fund manager believes Asian Tigers present the next big opportunity

Feb 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Flights to small cities and towns in India likely to become more expensive

Feb 13, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,495
Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,255 with a stop loss at Rs 2,180
Sell Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) for a target at Rs 902 with a stop loss at Rs 935
Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for a target of Rs 68-67.50 with a stop loss at Rs 73.50.
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 780
Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725
Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 70
Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,400
Catch the latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
First Published: Feb 14, 2023 9:32 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags