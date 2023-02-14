Titan, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, HAL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 is opened higher on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Titan for a target of Rs 2,570 with a stop loss at Rs 2,495

Buy Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for a target of Rs 2,255 with a stop loss at Rs 2,180

Sell Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) for a target at Rs 902 with a stop loss at Rs 935

Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for a target of Rs 68-67.50 with a stop loss at Rs 73.50.

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 780

Buy UPL with a stop loss at Rs 725

Sell Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 70

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 2,400