Titagarh Wagons up 3% after Italian government invests in the company's unit

Titagarh Wagons has divested part of its holdings in its Italian subsidiary, Titagarh Firema SpA (TFA). The government of Italy has acquired 30 percent of the entity for 10 million euros and UAE’s PE firm Hawk Eye has put in 4.5 million euros for another 14 percent stake. With this divestment, Titagarh’s holding would be down to 49.7 percent.
