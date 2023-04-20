Titagarh Wagons marks the biggest single day gain in past 18 months

The stock is riding on a strong railway capex undergoing in the country currently and has rallied whopping 44 percent since the start of this calendar year. The stock has nearly tripled its price in the past one year.

Titagarh Wagons, engaged in the manufacturing and selling of railway wagons, steel castings, heavy earthmoving and mining equipment is buzzing since the start of this week and rallied 14 percent since then. Thursday marked the biggest single day gain since October 2021, trading 9 percent higher on the exchanges. At 10:25am today, the stock at Rs 341 traded closer to its 52-week high of Rs. 344.

A recent note by ICICI Securities on its visit to the wagon and coach manufacturing facilities said the company operates in a favourable demand environment supported by the government’s increased budgetary allocation for the Railways. The company plans to expand annual wagon manufacturing capacity from 8,400 units to 12,000, which includes 1,000 per month. The expansion would help the company complete its existing order of 24,177 wagons and future orders from Indian Railways.

Additionally, Titagarh Wagons looks at strengthening its presence in the

passenger rolling stock which includes opportunities for Vande Bharat trains and metros. For this, the company is expanding its coach manufacturing capacity expansion from 250 coaches to 850 p.a.

The company's current orderbook is Rs. 15,000 crore, including Vande Bharat

trainset order of around Rs. 5,000 crore.

Recently, the company in a consortium with BHEL was awarded an order for supply of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat aluminum trainsets over 72 months, whose delivery is expected to start after 24 months. The total value of the order (excluding maintenance) is Rs. 9,600 crore with 52 percent share of Titagarh Wagons. Titagarh Wagons will be responsible for mechanical coach building, while BHEL will supply the propulsion system. The final integration, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the trains shall be jointly done by BHEL and Titagarh Wagons.

The Company operates in three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock and others. Its freight rolling stock segment consists of the manufacturing of wagons, loco shells, bogies, couplers, and its components. Its passenger rolling stock consists of designing and manufacturing of metro, passenger coaches, train sets, monorail, propulsion equipment, traction motors and its components. Its other segment consists of shipbuilding which includes designing and construction of warships, passenger vessels, tug, and other specialized self-propelled vessels and its components; and miscellaneous items like specialized equipment for defense, bridge girders, tractors, and others.

After trading at day's high of Rs 341, the stock has narrowed its gains and is now at Rs 327, up 9 percent.